DEA wants your drugs, and for parents to know where to find them

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) - Would you know where to look for drugs in your child’s room if you suspected they were hiding them for themselves, or for a friend?

The Drug Enforcement Administration is on a mission to educate parents on what to lookout for. ABC12 News teamed up with the DEA and challenged a Mid-Michigan mom to an educational “drug” hunt.

The CDC says deadly drug overdoses set a new record last year and went up once the pandemic started. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it is never too early to educate you kids on the dangers of drugs, especially opioids.

Brian McNeal with the DEA hid “drugs,” in this case, hot tamales, in everyday objects you might find in a teen’s bedroom as a part of the drug hunt challenge.

“Drugs, it’s always been in the suburbs. There’s this misconception that it’s an ‘urban problem’ and there’s this misconception that meth is a ‘rural problem.’ It’s a problem,” says McNeal, Public Information Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Lapeer County mom of four, Sarah Griffin, volunteered to take on the challenge of trying to find the drugs that were hidden in plain sight.

She wasted no time, tearing the room apart. Within the first 30 seconds of the search, she misses one of the hiding spots. She did not realize McNeal hid drugs in a highlighter pen.

Griffin went on to case the rest of the room, finding drugs hidden in a stuffed Minnie Mouse , a pair of shoes, and mixed in with some over-the-counter pain medicine.

She searched through the bed sheets and under the mattress. She then became suspicious of soda cans on a night stand.

She picks up one of the cans and shakes it, saying, “It doesn’t sound like pop. But how the heck would you get them in a pop can that’s sealed?”

She manages to unscrew the top, revealing it is a decoy can, filled with the “pills.”

Before she wraps up her search, something tells her to go back and check the pictures in the room. She moves a frame away from the wall and a baggy of drugs falls down.

Overall, Griffin found nine out of 12 hiding places. She missed some of the pills hidden inside a makeup tube, some books, and the highlighter.

“I think you did fantastic,” says McNeal.

“The makeup and the pop can were definitely places that surprised me,” says Griffin.

Griffin has a 14-year-old daughter and admits talking about drugs has not been at the top of her parental talking points list.

“We have never talked about drugs. We have talked about vaping and what vaping can do to your lungs and how that affects your health and that it’s not a good decision, but beyond that we’ve never talked about taking pills or smoking weed or any extent of drug use,” says Griffin.

That’s despite the fact she lost a friend and past co-worker to an overdose.

“I tried to find him on Facebook and had found out that he had died of an overdose. And it’s heartbreaking because you look back and you think, ‘You knew what they were doing,’ but you never thought they were going to die,” she says.

She also lost her cousin.

“Unfortunately, he was with a group of friends and they were being pulled over. And he had decided to swallow everything that they had in the car so that the cops wouldn’t find it. And he died from doing that,” says Griffin, holding back tears.

The interview turns even more emotional as she thinks about the lasting impact.

“You hear some people say, ‘Drug abusers just deserve to die,’ or if somebody has an overdose, ‘Good. It’s one less drug user on the earth.’ But they’re dads, they’re friends, they’re brothers, they’re sons, they’re moms, they’re aunts, they’re sisters. They don’t deserve to die,” she says, as she starts to cry. “They deserve somebody to tell them that they’re care for, that they’re loved, and that we can look for help.”

When asked if her daughter knows she feels this way, Griffin answers, “Probably not. It’s probably something I need to tell her.”

For McNeal, he sees the dangers of drug use firsthand, everyday.

“Imagine if you take a plane, like a 737, and fill it with passengers and ram it into the ground. That’s how many people we’re losing everyday to overdoses,” says McNeal.

He encourages parents to talk to their kids.

“I hope this mom or whoever is watching, is just aware of what drug abuse can look like. What are those signs? And then if one person, if we can reach just one person, I feel like it’s a success,” says McNeal.

“No matter how open you feel your relationship is with your child, there’s always more that you can talk to them about,” says Griffin.

McNeal says an often overlooked, but common place for drug abuse to start is the medicine cabinet. He says that is where a lot of teens start to experiment.

The DEA is encouraging you to get rid of any unused prescription drugs as a part of National Drug Take Back Day, happening Saturday, April 24.

