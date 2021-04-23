Delta College offers students additional resources to get through challenging year

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -As students get ready to graduate from Delta College next month- they do so after getting through what was likely one of the most difficult of their academic lives.

“A lot of Delta colleges, students are part time, and so they are a lot of times, working adults, they may even be parents. So they have the additional burden of trying to juggle, maybe their children being at home, while they were also trying to do their studies,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Pam Clark.

Clark says not only did students have to adjust to remote learning, but some also faced financial hardships after losing a job due to COVID-19, “So there’s a lot of layers of what they have had to go through.”

It’s why the college made it a priority to provide students with the additional resources they may need. One of those resources-- counseling services.

“Sometimes it’s the need for a grief counselor because they had somebody that they knew that contracted or passed away from COVID And so we’ve had to deal with that, or even the struggle of, I don’t feel adequate enough, because I’m not making the right grades in my courses ,”Clark said.

And much like their studies, students have been able to access these services online to make it as convenient as possible.

“And that gets them directly to everything that they might need it might be advising on a class, it might be mental health services. Clark said it might be counseling, whatever it is, we’ve tried to make it easier for them to find a connection to the right person.”

There is also been a focus on getting those who may have had to pause their studies over the past year-- back into the classroom in the fall and on to graduation.

“So, although your success is not what you thought it would look like and the ceremonies, aren’t what you thought they’d look like it’s really almost a double celebration that you made it to the end of this,” she said.

