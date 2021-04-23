Flint senior center gets the gift of clean water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/22/2021) - Water -- It’s our planet’s life-sustaining liquid.

But when you mix water with Flint -- there’s still the painful reminder of the crisis the city has endured for the past 7-years.

Today on Earth Day -- a resource for seniors had reason to celebrate.

It’s fitting on Earth Day - an oasis for the elderly - will no longer have to worry about what’s coming out of the tap.

Flint’s Hasselbring Senior Center celebrated Earth Day, with a special gift, courtesy of the National Clean Water Collective.

“It’s a wonderful thing for our seniors to have. Clean water to use for whatever purposes while they’re here at the center,” said Beverly Lewis, Hasselbring Executive Director.

Flint residents have suffered so much disruption to their lives, since the water crisis began back in 2014.

The city started to replace lead pipes in homes and businesses back in 2016.

But, many are still wary, and are uncertain that their water is clean.

This act of kindness will go a long way for many who need it, to make sure their bodies are not absorbing toxic chemicals.

Calvin McQueen, Flint PAL & National Clean Water Collective Board Member showed me how it works.

“This is where the water comes from the point of entry, from outside to these filter systems. And it’s flushed twice. So, these are different from any other systems. They are state of the art and customized for each facility.”

Fifteen thousand dollars were raised to install these custom water purification tanks.

And the system only needs once a year maintenance.

“The purpose is to give you clean water. Take the copper out, the Legionnaire’s Disease, and anything else that’s in the water that’s going to harm you.”>

Even though some seniors may still be using bottled water at home, they can be assured that the tap water at Hasselbring is safe to drink.

The state of Michigan and city of Flint settled a lawsuit last August - that’s paying out 650-million dollars to nearly a hundred

