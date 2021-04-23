Hospice House in Shiawassee County in need of volunteers, facing possible closure

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Short staffed and at risk of closing. That could be the fate of a non-profit Shiawassee County hospice care center if more volunteers don’t step forward.

Hospice House in Caledonia Township is one of the very few hospices in the state that doesn’t charge for services.

Director Jan Sherrard puts in a lot of hours to make sure people who can’t afford hospice services have a place to go.

60-80 hours a week, in fact with very minimal help.

“I have hired help for night shift and most of the days are all mine -- 12 hour days unless I can find volunteers to help me out a few hours in the afternoon which is what I really need in order to continue it all,” Sherrard said.

On top of that -- funding is also a concern. Sherrard says it takes around $100,000 to operate the center a year. But these last few years -- they just haven’t received the needed funding in order to continue operating.

The 72 year old registered nurse is tired and exhausted -- but is hopeful donations will come in and volunteers will step forward or another entity buys the center altogether.

“We keep people within the last month of life, because that’s the most difficult time for families to care for them and some people that we get don’t have any family or they’re homeless, and here they find themselves dying and have no place to go and no resources,” she said.

Sherrard has been working as the faith based center’s volunteer director since they opened their doors in 2011.

But with 168 hours in the week that have to be covered by volunteers -- the workload on her end is getting overwhelming.

“I mean how we’ve been functioning the past couple months is we have a few patients come in and when they pass away, I have to take a week or two off to recuperate before we can start up again and that’s not a good way to operate,” she said.

Sherrard knows how vital hospice services are to families and people who are near end of life. She just hopes comes August 1st -- Hospice House’s doors don’t have to close for good.

“I know there’s people out there that need it, and yet I don’t have the physical strength to just continue and push on and push on.”

To volunteer or donate, call Hospice House at (989)-743-9000 or visit hospicehouseshia.org

