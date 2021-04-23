Advertisement

Imlay City Community rallying behind police officers as city considers dissolving police department

By Michael Nafso
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/22/2021) - Another Mid-Michigan community is looking at possibly dissolving it’s police department.

The cost-saving move would leave police patrols in the hands of the County Sheriff’s Department, but the idea isn’t sitting well with the people who live in that community.

If you drive anywhere in the town of Imlay City in Lapeer County, you will see at least a sign on every street like ones that say, “Our Town. Our Cops.”

“Our town. Our cops. This is our town, and we wanted these cops because they’re the ones who have vested years and years and years into this community,” Amanda Jackman said. Jackman is a business owner in Imlay City.

The city is weighing options after their police chief announced his retirement, but people like Jackman didn’t expect one of those options to be contracting with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department to take over their cherished police department.

“They have an emotional investment in the people of our community, and I think that’s what serves them in doing their job well,” Jackman said.

The city is in the early stages of exploring the option with the Sheriff’s Department to save money. The department already patrols ten other communities in the county.

Jackman believes a local department is best for Imlay City.

“They’re aware of the people. They’re aware of the cars that are supposed to be in the driveways,” Jackman said.

Now, she’s returning the favor, using her company: The Print Shop, helping rally community support for the officers at the Imlay City Police Department.

“Our citizens want to keep the police officers. They don’t want to get rid of them, so we really hope our city officials listen to the people that they’re supposed to be representing right now,” Jackman said.

The city did not respond to our questions on Thursday, but in a letter posted on Facebook, the Mayor says decisions will not be made without a community forum.

That’s expected to take place on Thursday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

