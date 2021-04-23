Michigan Ambulance Company adjusting through COVID-19 surge, urging precaution

MID-MICHIGAN. (WJRT) -

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve heard stories from doctors, nurses and even patients about how life has changed during COVID-19 surges in our state.

Now in what experts are calling Michigan’s third wave we’re hearing from another group of frontline workers, ambulance drivers and technicians.

“As the pandemic wears on, we certainly learned more about what it takes to protect both patients and providers. We also learned that it takes longer to do that so our calls go longer. The crews are at the hospital longer,” said Kolby Miller, CEO of Medstar.

Medstar ambulance service provides medical transportation throughout Michigan, including the Flint and Bay County areas.

Miller says since the pandemic his team has changed the way that they take care of their patients.

“We’re prepared for every patient having it. We’re extra diligent on the patients who give us signs and symptoms and information that says that they very likely have it.”

Miller says his team sees up to 400 to 500 patients a day.

After weeks of surging cases and hospitalizations in the state he says things seem to be calming down, but until then his team is ready.

“I’ve heard some reports of 10% reductions in the last day or two. But if, If hospitals reached capacity, then we’re diverting patients,” said Miller.

EMT Macie Root says even though this job has been stressful it has been rewarding.

“We see a lot of things that are kind of behind the scenes, and it’s important to us that people just wear their masks, there’s no way we’re going to get through this pandemic without, things like that,” she said.

Miller says the work is exhausting but with employees motivated by a drive for the common good he knows they’ll do what they need to. He’s just asking the community does the same.

“Get the vaccine wear the mask we can put this thing behind us. I’d far rather have a conversation six months from now with somebody about what their hesitation was right up until the moment they got it, then have a conversation with somebody about a loved one that passed away, because they weren’t sure about it,” he said.

Medstar says turnaround times have gotten longer because drivers have to take time to decontaminate the entire truck in between patients.

