Republican leaves Saginaw County board, replaced with a Democrat

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A political controversy in Saginaw County as the county board there fills a vacant seat.

A Republican resigned her position after she moved out of the district.

A Democrat has been chosen to replace her.

The appointment is for District 1 in Saginaw County, a traditional Republican stronghold.

But the Democrats now have that seat and the newly chosen commissioner says she plans on keeping it.

By a 6-4 vote of the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners, Cynthia Winiecke, a Democrat, will now represent District 1.

The vacancy came about when Republican Kathy Dwan resigned after moving out of the district, but Dwan believed she received assurances from board chairman Carl Ruth that a Republican would replace her.

Former commissioner, Republican Pat Wurtzel applied for the vacancy, but when it came time to vote, the Democrats, including Ruth, voted for Winiecke.

Democrat Chris Boyd said replacing Dwan with a man would leave the board at ten men and only one woman.

“Something we need to consider under our constitution is that of diversity,” said Boyd at the Thursday meeting.

Winiecke recently retired from Tittabawassee Township where she most recently served as deputy treasurer.

“Absolutely excited, thrilled, can’t wait to get started,” is how Winiecke summed up her feelings with being appointed.

But she knows the people of the district she now represents has voted for a Republican, at times by wide margins, for at least the last eleven elections.

“Yes, I know, but the people in at least this (Tittabawassee) township know me, I’m familiar to them, I’ve answered their questions for the last twenty years,” she says.

The district also covers portions of Saginaw, Thomas and Kochville Townships.

“Disappointed that it turned out the way it did, I do think politics did get in the way,” says Saginaw commissioner Kyle Harris, a Republican.

He says the seat should have stayed republican.

“I don’t know that power grab is the right word, Democrats already had control of the board, they did widen their margin,” says Harris.

Winiecke plans on keeping the 7-4 margin by winning the seat next year.

“I absolutely plan on winning the election,” she says.

Saginaw County Republican Party Chairman Bob Anderson, who is a resident of District 1, says Republicans will take back the seat in 2022.

