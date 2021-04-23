Advertisement

Russia’s Navalny to end prison hunger strike

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, the 24th day of his hunger strike, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address a loss of sensation in his legs and arms – the main demand the politician announced when launched his hunger strike.

But he said he would stop refusing food after getting examined by non-prison doctors.

“Thanks to the huge support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made huge progress,” Navalny said in his message.

The 44-year-old politician, who was arrested earlier this year and is serving a 2 ½-year sentence, began the hunger strike on March 31 to protest prison authorities’ refusal to let his doctors visit after he developed severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

Officials insisted Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs, but Navalny said he received effectively no treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
A COVID-19 Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.
Travelers entering Michigan by car or plane have new COVID-19 testing options
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland
Michigan State Police
20-year-old woman dies after two-car crash in Tuscola County

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air...
Frantic search for missing Indonesian submarine as air dwindles
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
LIVE: Officials make argument for investments in renewable energy during climate summit
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate outside the...
How struggling households can get federal rental assistance