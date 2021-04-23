Advertisement

Warming up Friday; rainy Saturday

60s return.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a very cold couple days, we are finally getting closer to normal for this time of the year. You can shed the jacket! Expect highs Friday afternoon back up into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest today, though. At times we’ll expect gusts over 25 mph. What sunshine we do see to start the day will be replaced with clouds into the afternoon.

Overnight, we have no frost/freeze concerns! Lows will fall down into the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday rain moves in by the afternoon. Make sure you get all your errands done as early as possible to avoid those showers. Temperatures will be cooler because of the gloomy conditions - expect highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be windy and cooler. Highs still top out near 50 degrees, but with the wind it won’t be too enjoyable.

Next week we bring in 70s and 80s with scattered showers and storms.

