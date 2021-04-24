Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/23/2021) - Tonight, family of a Flint teenager gathered to remember their loved one.

16-year-old Alvin Hicks, Jr. was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday morning.

”A lot of people loved him. This showed me a lot of people loved him,” his mother, Debra Wood said.

Wood had no idea that Tuesday morning would be the last time she would see her loving 16-year-old son. She was working from home, and he left to pick up a friend.

“30 minutes later, I get a phone call from the guy who was in the car with him saying, ‘They shot out! They shot out!’ I’m like, ‘What? Who? What’s going on? Where y’all at?’ And then he was like, ‘They just took him to Hurley. Go to Hurley. Go to Hurley,’” Wood said.

Police say around 10:45 in the morning, 22-year-old Demaurel Jackson allegedly fired shots at another car with two people in it. One of those were Wood’s 16-year-old son, Alvin Hicks, Jr.

He was transported to the hospital where he would take his final breath.

“Really, it’s nothing nobody can do to make me feel better. I ache for him,” Wood said.

On Friday, family members gathered to remember Alvin’s bright smile. Wood tried to put into words how pulling the trigger put holes in her family.

“They destroyed my family. They broke us, and now we got to try to put the pieces back together,” Wood said.

However, she wouldn’t have to suffer and heal alone. Other families also showed up, sharing their own experiences with gun violence.

In 2010, Marchand Williams lost her six-year-old son, Jonaries Holden. He was shot while sleeping the back of his father’s car over a $60 debt.

More than ten years later, she fears nothing more than having that gut-wrenching feeling happen again.

“I try to protect them as much as I can, and I try to tell them No you can’t do this and no you can’t do that, and it’s just because of what I experienced and because what everybody else losing a child is experiencing,” Williams said.

Wood says she’s also relying on her faith to keep her spirit strong, praying with others, hoping gun violence doesn’t have to strike another family in this community.

