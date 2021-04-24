Advertisement

Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, fire still not contained
National Drug Takeback Day is April 24, 2021. The DEA says it's never too early for parents to...
DEA wants your drugs, and for parents to know where to find them
Wendy's, Burger King and other fast food restaurants in Grand Blanc are desperate for more...
Worker shortage leads to longer waits and reduced hours for fast food

Latest News

A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
Iosco County “Brittle Fire” not yet contained, effort expected to drag on for days
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, crews say blaze is under control
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, crews say blaze is under control
The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it's from Evans & Ragland in La Grange,...
Oldest known bottle of whiskey to be auctioned
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother