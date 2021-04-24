Advertisement

Iosco County “Brittle Fire” not yet contained, effort expected to drag on for days

A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre wildfire in remote Iosco County.(Uriah Biesck, Grant Twp. Fire Department)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOSCO CO., Mich. (WJRT) (4/24/2021)--The wildfire burning since Friday in northern Iosco County had yet to be contained as of 4:00 Saturday afternoon, according to the US Forest Service.

Crews sparked the so-called “Brittle Fire” as part of a prescribed burn Friday afternoon, planned originally to maintain an area of some 1800 acres north of Sand Lake and just south of Cooke Dam Pond. As of Saturday, the fire had grown to a sprawling 6100 acres, officials said.

At the time of publication, 30-percent of the fire had been contained as crews mopped up and strengthened fire lines with aerial support.

The out-of-control fire sparked numerous evacuation orders, all of which have since been lifted.

Locals are asked to stay clear of closed areas to give crews room to work.

The US Forest Service said it expected to remain on scene for days as that work continued.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, fire still not contained
National Drug Takeback Day is April 24, 2021. The DEA says it's never too early for parents to...
DEA wants your drugs, and for parents to know where to find them
Wendy's, Burger King and other fast food restaurants in Grand Blanc are desperate for more...
Worker shortage leads to longer waits and reduced hours for fast food

Latest News

UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, crews say blaze is under control
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, crews say blaze is under control
Shooting scene graphic.
Two people shot, one critical, in Isabella County
On Friday the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor announced that all students who choose to...
U of M requires COVID-19 vaccination for students who will live on campus
On Friday the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor announced that all students who choose to...
University of Michigan requires COVID-19 vaccination for students who will live on campus