Iosco County “Brittle Fire” not yet contained, effort expected to drag on for days

IOSCO CO., Mich. (WJRT) (4/24/2021)--The wildfire burning since Friday in northern Iosco County had yet to be contained as of 4:00 Saturday afternoon, according to the US Forest Service.

Crews sparked the so-called “Brittle Fire” as part of a prescribed burn Friday afternoon, planned originally to maintain an area of some 1800 acres north of Sand Lake and just south of Cooke Dam Pond. As of Saturday, the fire had grown to a sprawling 6100 acres, officials said.

At the time of publication, 30-percent of the fire had been contained as crews mopped up and strengthened fire lines with aerial support.

The out-of-control fire sparked numerous evacuation orders, all of which have since been lifted.

Locals are asked to stay clear of closed areas to give crews room to work.

The US Forest Service said it expected to remain on scene for days as that work continued.

