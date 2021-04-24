JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Friday saw a welcome return to springtime temperatures after a couple of pretty cold days. Even as some clouds filtered in, temperatures managed to move into the 60s across most of the ABC12 viewing area. With partly cloudy skies and a southerly breeze holding overnight, low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the 30s northwest of the Bay, to the lower 40s across the southern parts of the area.

Keep your umbrella handy Saturday. You won’t need it all day long, but from time-to-time and from place-to-place it will be quite useful. Scattered, generally light, showers will be developing during the late morning. Once here, the chance of showers will stick with us right on into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will be on the order of a tenth of an inch or so through the day.

As the showers move out Saturday night, north to northwesterly winds will be kicking in. So while Sunday will see the return of some sunshine, high temperatures will retreat through the 50s. That cool-down will be short-lived, however, as much warmer air is expected to make a move into Mid-Michigan next week. Tune in to ABC12 News as we track the warmer air and watch for the potential of storms for next week. - JR