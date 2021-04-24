Advertisement

Rain chances fizzle Saturday afternoon

Isolated rain showers
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Keep your umbrella handy Saturday.  You won’t need it all day long, but from time-to-time and from place-to-place it will be quite useful.  Scattered, generally light, showers will be developing during the late morning.  Once here, the chance of showers will stick with us right on into Saturday night.  Rainfall amounts will be on the order of a tenth of an inch or so through the day.

As the showers move out Saturday night, north to northwesterly winds will be kicking in.  So while Sunday will see the return of some sunshine, high temperatures will retreat through the 50s.  That cool-down will be short-lived, however, as much warmer air is expected to make a move into Mid-Michigan next week. Tune in to ABC12 News as we track the warmer air and watch for the potential of storms for next week.

