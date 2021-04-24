Two people shot, one critical, in Isabella County

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men, leaving one of them in critical condition.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex off East Deerfield Road in Union Township a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a party was happening at the complex when several people arrived and a fight broke out. During the fight someone grabbed a gun from a vehicle and started firing into the apartment. Two men inside were each hit once by the gunfire.

Deputies say one 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Midland. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Flint, and is listed in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. If you know anything about the shooting, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

