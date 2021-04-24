Advertisement

Two people shot, one critical, in Isabella County

Investigators the shooting happened at a party
Shooting scene graphic.
Shooting scene graphic.(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men, leaving one of them in critical condition.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex off East Deerfield Road in Union Township a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a party was happening at the complex when several people arrived and a fight broke out. During the fight someone grabbed a gun from a vehicle and started firing into the apartment. Two men inside were each hit once by the gunfire.

Deputies say one 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Midland. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Flint, and is listed in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. If you know anything about the shooting, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
National Drug Takeback Day is April 24, 2021. The DEA says it's never too early for parents to...
DEA wants your drugs, and for parents to know where to find them
Wendy's, Burger King and other fast food restaurants in Grand Blanc are desperate for more...
Worker shortage leads to longer waits and reduced hours for fast food
A COVID-19 Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.
Travelers entering Michigan by car or plane have new COVID-19 testing options

Latest News

On Friday the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor announced that all students who choose to...
U of M requires COVID-19 vaccination for students who will live on campus
On Friday the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor announced that all students who choose to...
University of Michigan requires COVID-19 vaccination for students who will live on campus
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, crews say blaze is under control
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich.
April 25 marks 7 years since Flint water switch