University of Michigan requires COVID-19 vaccination for students who will live on campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) -

Colleges and Universities are beginning to make plans for students to return in the fall.

On Friday the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor announced that all students who choose to live on campus during the fall term will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“You know, with a congregate living, it’s really important that people be vaccinated, in order to live together,” said University of Michigan Spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald.

“The university housing will continue to send out some additional information to students in the weeks ahead, but generally sent a set a deadline of July 15 for students to report their vaccinations to the university.”

Fitzgerald says the university’s housing still has a lot of details to work out keeping in mind that not everyone will be able to receive the vaccine.

“There will be there will be exceptions… housing is still working out those details and… we’ll determine that once over the summer as we see what kind of level of vaccination we have within our community,” said Fitzgerald.

Tim Klisz says his daughter was accepted into the University’s honors program for the fall.

After hearing about the vaccination requirement for students to live on campus, he and his daughter felt a sense of relief.

“We’ve lived through this, her senior years sort of been a bust and her junior year was definitely a bust. And… It’s her first year in college has been waiting for this real life, and we want it to be as normal as possible,” said Klisz.

U of M Flint says it is still evaluating vaccination and testing plans for the fall and will make an announcement later this summer.

To see U of M Ann Arbors full announcement, click on the link: HERE

