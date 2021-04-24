Advertisement

UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, crews continue battling massive wildfire

A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre wildfire in remote Iosco County.(Uriah Biesck, Grant Twp. Fire Department)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IOSCO CO., Mich. (WJRT) (4/23/2021)--Evacuation orders have lifted, allowing those displaced by a more than five thousand acre wildfire to return to their Iosco County homes.

The fire, which began as a controlled burn only around one third that size, sparked in the area north of Sand Lake, just south of Cooke Dam Pond, according to the US Forest Service.

Aircraft and innumerable assets from across the state were pressed into service to fight the flames as they advanced upon several local neighborhoods Friday.

As of 8:00 this evening, the US Forest Service told ABC12 it hadn’t yet lost any buildings or homes to the disaster.

The first set of evacuation orders were handed down several hours earlier, when Michigan State Police announced 65 families had been temporarily moved to the East Tawas Community Center.

Speaking to the speed with which the situation changed, however, the second set of orders followed shortly thereafter as the fire jumped River Road to the north, threatening the Sid Town Subdivision of Oscoda Township. Residents were told to move west and avoid all travel to the east.

The US Forest Service expected to remain on scene throughout the evening. Though, based upon a favorable turn in the weather, crews didn’t expect the flames to spread significantly beyond the fire’s borders as they existed around 8:00 pm.

Area roadblocks have since been lifted, according to Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

