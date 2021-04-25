Advertisement

2 men dead, 2 men in critical condition after violent weekend in Flint

Flint Police respond to three shootings at three separate scenes
Flint Police Department headquarters
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police have had a busy weekend with three shootings at three separate scenes. The first man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday after police responded to reports of a shooting. It happened in the 3000 block of Sloan Street. The man’s name has not been released. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release from the Flint Police Department.

A second man was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Ohio Avenue at about 9 pm on Saturday night. That’s where police found another man who was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Flint police say a male suspect was located and taken into custody.

At about 1:20 Sunday morning, Flint police were called to Franklin and Delaware Avenues for a single vehicle accident. A car had crashed into a utility pole. Police say the driver had been shot in the head. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The shootings are being investigated by the Flint Major Case Unit. Flint and Michigan State Police are urging anyone with information to call the Flint Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

