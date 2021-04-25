Advertisement

A little cool with afternoon sun

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As one low pressure system moves east and high pressure moves in to the north, we’ll see cloud cover decrease with a breezy NW wind. A stronger low pressure system pushes a warm front in tomorrow and Tuesday bringing back some clouds and warmth.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 40s northward to around 50 further south. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the lower 20s throughout the morning. Clouds move out, giving way to full sun for the afternoon before clouds build back in this evening.

Tonight temps fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll see scattered wintry mix and freezing drizzle, especially north of the bay, so you may want to plan ahead to take it a little slower Monday morning. Highs tomorrow will be closer to 40 near Lake Huron, but elsewhere into the upper 40s to  mid 50s. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15mph. We’ll see more chances for spotty showers through the day but most will stay dry.

Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, fire still not contained
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns...
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns down
Shooting scene graphic.
Two people shot, one critical, in Isabella County
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

WJRT April 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT April 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
Colder weather to end our weekend
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Smoke Moves NE
Rain chances fizzle Saturday afternoon
A Few Showers
A Few Rain Showers