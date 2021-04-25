A little cool with afternoon sun

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As one low pressure system moves east and high pressure moves in to the north, we’ll see cloud cover decrease with a breezy NW wind. A stronger low pressure system pushes a warm front in tomorrow and Tuesday bringing back some clouds and warmth.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 40s northward to around 50 further south. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the lower 20s throughout the morning. Clouds move out, giving way to full sun for the afternoon before clouds build back in this evening.

Tonight temps fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll see scattered wintry mix and freezing drizzle, especially north of the bay, so you may want to plan ahead to take it a little slower Monday morning. Highs tomorrow will be closer to 40 near Lake Huron, but elsewhere into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15mph. We’ll see more chances for spotty showers through the day but most will stay dry.

Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees!

