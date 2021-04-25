CMU quarterback in critical condition following off-campus apartment shooting

Mount Pleasant, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University football quarterback John Keller is in critical condition after he was shot at an off-campus party early Saturday.

Police say Keller suffered two gunshot wounds. They say the incident happened at Deerfield Village Apartments in Mount Pleasant at around 1 a.m.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a fight broke out. During the fight, someone grabbed a gun from a vehicle and started firing into the apartment. Two men inside were hit by the gunfire.

20-year-old Keller was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Flint, and is listed in critical condition. Deputies say a 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Midland.

Keller’s family organized a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. If you know anything about the shooting, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

