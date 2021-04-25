Advertisement

CMU quarterback in critical condition following off-campus apartment shooting

Police say a 23-year-old male was also hospitalized and is in stable condition
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mount Pleasant, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University football quarterback John Keller is in critical condition after he was shot at an off-campus party early Saturday.

Police say Keller suffered two gunshot wounds. They say the incident happened at Deerfield Village Apartments in Mount Pleasant at around 1 a.m.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a fight broke out. During the fight, someone grabbed a gun from a vehicle and started firing into the apartment. Two men inside were hit by the gunfire.

20-year-old Keller was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Flint, and is listed in critical condition. Deputies say a 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Midland.

Keller’s family organized a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. If you know anything about the shooting, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

Stay with ABC12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, fire still not contained
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns...
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns down
Shooting scene graphic.
Two people shot, one critical, in Isabella County
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Freeland Walleye Festival
Freeland Walleye Festival returns after year-long hiatus
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
Iosco County “Brittle Fire” not yet contained, effort expected to drag on for days
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
UPDATE: Iosco County evacuation orders lifted, fire still not contained
Delta College in Bay County.
Delta College offers students additional resources to get through challenging year