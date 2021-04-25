Freeland Walleye Festival returns after year-long hiatus

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) (4/24/2021)--A beloved Freeland festival has returned for the first time in more than a year.

The 35th annual Walleye Festival kicked off Friday.

The Freeland Lions Club said the event would adhere to state COVID-19 measures, including masking and social distancing.

The event, complete with a carnival, fishing, fireworks, food and more.

Expect events to be a bit different, as the Lions Club has made it clear keeping everyone safe would be the top priority, not to say it’s any less fun.

“We like it. It’s actually peaceful out here. There are a lot of people but we are keeping our distance between each other. Everyone has masks, so I feel pretty safe,” Krystal Erving, who attended the carnival with her children Friday explained in a conversation with ABC12. “It’s very nice to be back. You, know, have everyone out together, have a good time and be safe at the same time.”

Freeland, also well-known as one of the best spots in Michigan to snag a good yard sale.

The main streets and subdivisions were virtually lined with hot deals on everything from weed whackers to walkers.

ABC12 caught up with one family that pools their resources to put on a giant tented sale every year. They’re glad to be back in 2021.

“We’ve been doing this 15 years at least,” Linda Henderson related. “Just to see everyone out and shopping again, interacting with everyone, it’s been great. We’ve been getting the same feedback from everybody: they’re glad to be out.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.