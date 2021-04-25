Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Except for a few showers dotting parts of mid-Michigan, we started our weekend with seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees.

However, a passing cold front will bring in colder weather, so keep your jackets handy.

Overnight, we’ll lose any lingering showers.

Our wind will turn to the northwest, ushering in cooler air behind a cold front.

As drier air moves in, we’ll notice any morning clouds thin out by Sunday afternoon.

But, it will feel chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Next week starts off dry with warmer weather on the way.

By Tuesday, we could be flirting with 80 degrees.

That warmer air will set the stage for wetter weather for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Even a few thunderstorms are possible both days.

