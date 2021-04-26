10-digit phone dialing transition begins in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The six-month transition to required 10-digit phone dialing in Mid-Michigan began over the weekend.

Beginning Saturday, callers who omit the area code when dialing a seven-digit local phone number in the 810 and 989 area codes may receive a recording reminding them to include all 10 digits next time. Calls still will go through by dialing only seven digits for six months.

Beginning on Oct. 24, all 10 digits of every phone number will be required for calls to go through. Callers who omit the area code then will receive a recording that says the call cannot be completed as dialed.

The change to 10-digit dialing, which also includes the 616 area code in West Michigan and the 906 area code in the Upper Peninsula, is necessary for the launch of a three-digit 988 number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in July 2022.

All area codes in the U.S. with local phone numbers beginning with 988 must switch to 10-digit dialing.

Like dialing 911 in emergencies, the new 988 number will direct callers to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline beginning in July 2022 if they are in a mental health crisis or need to talk with someone.

People and businesses with saved phone numbers, fax machines, remote voicemail devices or alarm systems should plan to change settings and include the area codes by October.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 now and after the 988 code takes effect.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.