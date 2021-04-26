Arrest warrant issued in Isabella County apartment shooting

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New video shared online showing the moments before, during and after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in the Mount Pleasant area is helping investigators.

We first reported Saturday that two men were badly hurt, including a CMU quarterback.

The Isabella County Sheriff says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man from southeast Michigan, but he has not been arrested yet.

Gunshots were heard at the Deerfield Village Apartments at an off-campus party in Union Township. The Isabella County Sheriff’s office says a fight broke out, and then a man went back to a car and got a gun.

In a picture posted on social media, you can see a man in white pants holding what appears to be a long gun of some type, heading back into the apartment. The gunshots ring out a short time later.

20-year-old CMU quarterback John Keller was shot and at last check was in improving, but still serious condition.

“Part of being here in Mt. Pleasant is that that kind of stuff happens elsewhere and not here,” says CMU football coach Jim McElwain about the incident.

23-year-old CMU senior Tyler Bunting was also injured and is in stable condition.

Justin Tithof lives at Deerfield and Darren Heath lives nearby and like many apartments close to a college campus, they say there are plenty of parties at the complex.

“Some parties escalate, but not horribly, not as bad as this one,” says Tithof.

“I have been here four years, they are usually pretty big,” says Heath.

They are both hoping police find the people involved in the shooting soon.

“Do I want to go home, especially hearing the guy has not been gone yet, I was worried staying here,” says Tithof.

Guns are banned on the CMU campus. But again, this was off campus so that rule does not apply.

Even though an arrest warrant has been issued in the case, people are still encouraged to call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department with any information.

