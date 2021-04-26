Bay City man pronounced dead after crash into utility pole, farm field

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators believe a Bay City man may have suffered a medical emergency before a deadly crash in Tuscola County late Saturday night.

Police say the 61-year-old driver was going west on M-25 near Sheridan Road in Tuscola County’s Akron Township around 11:55 p.m. when he drove off the shoulder to the right. The vehicle hit a guide wire and a utility pole, which sheared it in half, before coming to rest in a farm field.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says there was no evidence of braking or evasive maneuvers over the 600 feet that the field traveled off the road surface.

Medical fire responders found the man, who was alone in the vehicle, unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the man died from a medical issue and not injuries caused in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday. An autopsy was scheduled to confirm the preliminary indications of a medical emergency causing the crash.

