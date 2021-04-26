Advertisement

Bay City man pronounced dead after crash into utility pole, farm field

Investigators believe the 61-year-old suffered a medical emergency, which caused the crash
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators believe a Bay City man may have suffered a medical emergency before a deadly crash in Tuscola County late Saturday night.

Police say the 61-year-old driver was going west on M-25 near Sheridan Road in Tuscola County’s Akron Township around 11:55 p.m. when he drove off the shoulder to the right. The vehicle hit a guide wire and a utility pole, which sheared it in half, before coming to rest in a farm field.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says there was no evidence of braking or evasive maneuvers over the 600 feet that the field traveled off the road surface.

Medical fire responders found the man, who was alone in the vehicle, unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the man died from a medical issue and not injuries caused in the crash, which remained under investigation Monday. An autopsy was scheduled to confirm the preliminary indications of a medical emergency causing the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.
CMU quarterback in critical condition following off-campus apartment shooting
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Flint Police Department headquarters
2 men dead, 2 men in critical condition after violent weekend in Flint
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns...
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns down

Latest News

Michigan State Police are increasing patrols in road construction zones this week.
Michigan State Police beefing up patrols in Mid-Michigan work zones
A 29-year-old Midland man who lost everything in last year's floods won $2 million with this...
Midland flood victim wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
The Flint Police Department
Flint police: Driver of stolen pickup truck killed in rollover crash
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
U.P. is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet