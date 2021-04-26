Advertisement

Bay City Mattress Firm store wins dispute over rent in COVID-19 pandemic

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Bay City mattress store that declined to pay rent for two months last year when the business was shut down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic orders.

Mattress Firm argued a legal theory known as “frustration of purpose.” Federal Judge Thomas Ludington says it was an appropriate defense against paying $21,000 in rent to Bay City Realty.

The mattress store was barred from conducting business. Many businesses not considered essential were closed by Whitmer a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was blooming in Michigan.

Mattress Firm didn’t pay base rent for April and May.

