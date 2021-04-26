Corunna Public Schools seeking 2 millage increases on May 4

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in part of Shiawassee County will have to decide whether to approve two bond proposals for Corunna Public Schools on May 4.

Some parents say a “yes” vote is needed to keep the district moving forward.

Proposal 1 for $4.3 million would fund a six-classroom addition and air conditioning at Elsa Meyer Elementary School. Bleachers also would be replaced at the high school athletic field, along with renovating both boys and girls locker rooms.

Proposition 2 for $2.8 million would fund playground equipment upgrades and air conditioning at Louise Peacock preschool, a new athletic turf at the high school athletic field and new lockers at Corunna Middle School.

“I have two elementary aged kids where I’ve experienced the logistical nightmare of dropping off at schools that are very far a part. I’ve had kids come home hot and sweaty,” said parent Angie Montgomery.

She is all about putting her kids education first. It’s been a tough year for everyone in Mid-Michigan and Montgomery is well aware that some of the upgrades are more wants versus needs, but that’s not stopping her from advocating for her child’s education.

“There are a lot of districts in the state where parents expect the best for their kids, and I think we need to flip that narrative here,” she said. “Corunna kids also deserve things that aren’t just the bottom line that aren’t just needs based.”

If approved, Proposal 1 would result in no additional property tax increase for residents -- but rather an extension of the district’s 20-year bond levy by two years. Proposal 2 would increase the current tax levy by 0.3 mills, which amounts to roughly $1.50 more per month for the average homeowner in the Corunna school district.

“We have a great school district and we do a good job with what we have, but I think it’s important that we move ahead and we look at the big picture coming up,” said parent Pat Belmer.

If Proposal 1 passes, all kindergarten through third-grade students would be housed in Elsa Meyer Elementary School, leaving Nellie Reed Elementary School in Vernon empty. The district would look into all options for repurposing that building.

