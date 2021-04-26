Advertisement

Flint police: Driver of stolen pickup truck killed in rollover crash

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the adult male driver of a stolen pickup truck died after it rolled over in Flint and he was thrown out Friday morning.

The pickup truck was reported stolen from Mt. Morris Township around 10:15 a.m. About 10 minutes later, The Flint Police Department was called to the crash at Welch Boulevard and Seneca Avenue involving the same truck.

Police say the 2002 Toyota Tundra was driving at a high rate of speed south on Clio Road when the driver lost control while turning left onto Welch Boulevard. The truck skidded out of control, spun around, went off the road and overturned several times, according to investigators.

The driver, who police believe was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the truck. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene. Nobody else was riding in the truck when it crashed.

Flint police say the driver who died was not the registered owner of the pickup truck. Investigators say speed was a primary factor in causing the crash and they were awaiting lab results to determine whether the driver was intoxicated.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

