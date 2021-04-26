Grand Blanc parents hosting prom for seniors before graduation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - During the coronavirus pandemic, a group of Grand Blanc High School parents is sponsoring an out-of-state prom for graduating seniors.

The event, which is not sanctioned by the school, will taking place more than 100 miles away in another state.

The parents noted that seniors already have missed out on a lot of important events and milestones, which were canceled due to COVID-19 over the past year. Grand Blanc High School canceled prom for the second consecutive year this spring due to the pandemic.

“So this will be something that hopefully will give them some memories to last a lifetime,” said parent Renee Ray, who is helping to organize the prom.

The event is being planned for a venue more than 100 miles away in Toledo, Ohio.

“Everything is different there,” Ray said. “The guidelines are different there the mandates are different there.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues recommending against large events or gatherings and to weigh the level of risk as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Ray said life must still go on, all things considered.

“Reality is, life does have to go on. Businesses have to move forward,” she said. “We are putting a lot of businesses to work by having this prom -- the florist, the seamstresses, things of that nature.”

More than 150 tickets have been sold and parents must sign a waiver for their student to attend. Ray said organizers have taken every effort to make sure students are safe.

“So you know, there will be space to physically distance there and they will need to wear a mask,” she said.

Ray said students and their families ultimately have to decide what’s best for them. Grand Blanc Community Schools did not return messages seeking comment about the unsanctioned senior prom Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.