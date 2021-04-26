Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Even with some sunshine, it turned out to be a chilly day across mid-Michigan.

A northwest wind put a little bite in the air.

We’ll have one more day of below normal temperatures on Monday, before a big warm-up begins on Tuesday.

Look for increasing cloudiness overnight with lows around the freezing mark.

Over the Thumb, a Freeze Warning is in effect into Monday morning.

That includes Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and Lapeer counties due to lows in the upper 20s.

North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, mid to upper 20s will be common as well.

During the day, our wind will switch to a more east to southeast direction.

That will keep lakefront communities quite chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Inland, expect low 50s for much of mid-Michigan.

A light wintry mix is possible for northern parts of the mitten.

As a warm front approaches, a few rain showers are possible during the early evening time frame.

It will feel more like summer on Tuesday with highs from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday.

With more clouds we’ll wind up in the 70s.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning. with more sun later in the day along with cooler weather.

