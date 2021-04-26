Kids adapt well to expanded face mask mandate at Mundy Township day care

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan kids between the ages of 2 and 4 now must make a good faith effort to wear a face mask and prevent the spread of COVID-19 under a new state order, which took effect Monday.

Recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data indicates child infection rates are the highest they’ve ever been during the pandemic. So masks must be worn in all public spaces and at places like camps and day care centers.

Peggy Wittbrodt, who runs Honey Bear Child Care in Mundy Township, said the kids are doing OK with wearing face coverings for the most part. But it’s what they’re doing while they’re wearing them that has her concerned.

“We’re not forcing them. We’re asking them and if they do it, sometimes they will but they’re always playing with them,” Wittbrodt said. “They tell us they don’t want them having their hands around their mouth, but with the mask on it’s almost a constant where they’re playing with it, putting it up, putting it down. It’s become kind of a toy.”

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization rates have increased 311% between February and April this year in Michigan -- the highest it’s been during the pandemic. Last week, the number of children hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms hit a high of 70, which is more than twice the number hospitalized during last November’s surge.

Each day, there are around 1,500 pediatric cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Michigan. The good faith mask mandate is meant to help bring those numbers down and help curb the spread of the virus.

“What are you hearing from parents? Most of them were upset,” Wittbrodt said. “I got a lot of calls last week and a lot of them did not like it, but they came in with them today.”

The Mundy Township day care center has a very clean track record of COVID-19 cases with none linked to the facility directly since the pandemic began. But Wittbrodt remains compliant with the state mandate to make sure the little ones are healthy and safe.

“They’re not frightened by it. The teachers have been wearing them the whole year, so they’re used to seeing the teachers wearing them, so I don’t think it’s a scary thing for them -- more of something that just gets in their way,” she said. “No one likes to see a child with their mask on. It’s kind of sad to be honest.”

The good faith effort wording in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order means day care and camp staff should try their best to help children comply. The expanded mask order is scheduled to remain in effect until May 24.

