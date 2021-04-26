Advertisement

Lapeer County K-9 captures auto theft suspect after 100+ mph pursuit on I-69

The suspect is accused of stealing a Dodge Charger and leading police on a chase into the Lapeer area
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Sterling Heights man accused of stealing a car in Davison after a chase exceeding 100 mph on I-69 early Sunday.

The Davison City Police Department started chasing the 25-year-old suspect, who was accused of stealing a 2018 Dodge Charger moments earlier. The chase proceeded east on I-69 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before Genesee County authorities called off the chase around Elba Road in Lapeer County.

A Lapeer County sheriff deputy spotted the stolen Charger on eastbound I-69 near Lapeer Road and again attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect sped off again at speeds over 100 mph on the freeway. Four other police agencies joined in the pursuit.

Another Lapeer County sheriff deputy found the Charger stopped on I-69 near Wilder Road in the Lapeer area just after 1:25 a.m. K-9 Axel and his handler from the sheriff’s office tracked the suspect through woods and swamp before finding him hiding behind a tree.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office arrested the Sterling Heights man around 1:45 a.m. Davison police responded to the scene on Wilder Road and took custody of the suspect, along with the stolen Charger.

The suspect is expected to face criminal charges in Genesee County this week.

