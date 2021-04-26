Local health department to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Central Michigan District Health Department is expected resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days after a nationwide pause was lifted last week.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was temporarily halted in the United States after rare cases of blood clots were reported in around a dozen women.

Last week, the pause was lifted, which is allowing local health departments to resume vaccinations, including in Mid-Michigan.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, the medical director the Central Michigan District Health Department, said the blood clot cases were very rare and that proof of these cases being found shows that the vaccination monitoring system is working.

“To me, I’m hoping to put a better spin on it and say that this actually proved that our monitoring systems worked, signaled an issue, led to an immediate pause until more information could be gathered and investigated,” Morse said.

To provide more context, Morse said the blood clot cases are coming at around one or two cases per one million doses given.

“I pulled some other statistics,” she said. “Every year, 106 people out of a million die from antibiotic resistant infections, 118 per million die from motor vehicle accidents, 79 million die from falls and just based on raw data not adjusting for age or anything, our risk over the last 12 months has been 1,581 per million risk of dying from COVID. So, just to put it in perspective, when we’re looking at that one to two cases per million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine given.”

Morse said that the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 far outweigh any risks from the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“Your risk of contracting COVID, getting consequences of COVID, dying from COVID, are obviously much higher,” she said. “Again, we’re not even 100% sure if the vaccine was the cause of this.”

The Central Michigan District Health Department has been using the Johnson & Johnson single dose shot to vaccinate homebound people, jail populations, and others in more rural areas.

Morse said that if someone is concerned about the blood clots, or has a history of blood clots in their family, that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines do not have any reported cases of blood clots.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.