Meijer allowing limited COVID-19 vaccine doses at all stores without appointments

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - After administering over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Meijer is expanding its effort by allowing a limited number of doses for people without appointments at all stores.

Each Meijer store will receive at least 100 doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to administer without preset appointments every week. Those doses will be offered by a first-come, first served basis.

Meijer will continue allowing customers to schedule vaccine appointments to guarantee doses will be available at specific times.

“Our teams have worked so hard to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time,” said Jason Beauch, Meijer vice president of pharmacy. “The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated.”

Meijer stores in Michigan and five other states have administered over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the retail giant was named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in January. Meijer hosts in-store vaccine clinics and partners with community clinics across the Midwest, including the Ford Field mass vaccination clinic in Detroit.

“When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative.”

Click here for information about setting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at any Meijer store.

