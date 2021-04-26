Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State officials are warning Michigan workers with a professional license to be alert for scams after a couple lost their life savings to an elaborate ruse.

A woman who is licensed as a physical therapist received a fake notice that her license to work was in danger of “immediate temporary suspension” and directed her to a nearby UPS Store to pick up a written notification.

Three men posing as investigators from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and an FBI agent remained in contact with the woman over several days. The notification they provided included legitimate information about the woman, including her therapist license number.

The scammers convinced the woman that her license was involved in a drug trafficking case in which $2.4 million was laundered through 15 bank accounts. They offered the woman an option of getting a lawyer and sitting in jail for at least six months or signing a federal bond agreement.

The woman followed through with the scammers’ demands and set up a wire transfer without telling her husband. He called police immediately after discovering the wire transfer clearing their life savings, but authorities were not able to recoup any of the money.

“This kind of scheme shows the depth and breadth bad actors will go to while robbing well-intentioned people who are fearful of the results should they not comply,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Do not fall for anyone who calls and threatens you unless you provide them with some form of cash – in this case, a hefty wife transfer.”

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks said her agency will never make threats over the phone or demand immediate payment to avoid professional license suspensions.

“Our investigators have teamed up with Michigan State Police to put a stop to as many scams as possible – but we need our licensees to be alert to the possibility that the next text, email, or phone call they get about their license may be someone trying to scam them,” Hawks said.

