Michigan loses another seat in Congress, down to 13 representatives

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan’s population increased 2% over the past decade, but the state still lost another seat in Congress.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its first numbers from the 2020 Census on Monday, showing Michigan’s population increased back above 10 million. However, other states grew more, so Michigan is down to 13 representatives in the U.S. House.

The state lost residents from 2000 to 2010 and the population dropped to about 9.883 million. Figures released Monday show Michigan’s population rebounded by nearly 900,000 from 2010 to 2020, reaching 10.77 million.

Michigan currently has 14 seats. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will use the statistics released Monday to draw 13 new congressional districts this year -- each with just over 775,000 residents.

The newly drawn districts will be elected in 2022 for two-year terms that begin in 2023. Michigan and all 50 states maintain two seats in the U.S. Senate.

Michigan has lost seats on Congress in every Census since 1980, dropping from a high of 19 U.S. representatives to 13 next year. Illinois and Ohio also lost one seat on Congress apiece while Indiana and Wisconsin remained the same.

Texas gained two seats in Congress while Colorado, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Virginia each gained one seat apiece.

Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia were the only states to lose population from 2010 to 2020. Utah had the highest percentage of growth at 18.4%, followed by Idaho at 17.3% growth and Texas at 15.9% growth.

The total U.S. population based on the 2020 Census is just under 331.5 million.

