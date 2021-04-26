Advertisement

Michigan State Police beefing up patrols in Mid-Michigan work zones

Penalties are doubled for driving violations in road construction zones under Michigan law
Michigan State Police are increasing patrols in road construction zones this week.
Michigan State Police are increasing patrols in road construction zones this week.(MSP Twitter)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As road construction heats up around Michigan, so are police patrols in work zones.

Michigan State Police are increasing patrols in various Mid-Michigan road construction work zones this week as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week. They will be on the lookout for speeders and distracted drivers, who pose a hazard to road crews.

Five road workers died in crashes across Michigan last year. Police agencies statewide reported 3,900 crashes in work zones last year, which resulted in 14 deaths.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint and Tri-City posts plan to become more visible with special patrols in work zones this week. They hope additional enforcement will send a message for drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Michigan laws allow police to double fines and points for work zone driving violations. Drivers can expect to receive three points on their license for speeding less than 10 mph over a posted work zone speed limit and five points for speeding 15 mph or more in a work zone.

Drivers who accumulate 12 points on their license in two years are required to undergo an assessment by the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, which could result in them losing their permission to drive.

Fines for speeding in a work zone vary by the municipality in which the violation takes place. Anyone who injures or kills someone in a road construction zone faces up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.
CMU quarterback in critical condition following off-campus apartment shooting
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Flint Police Department headquarters
2 men dead, 2 men in critical condition after violent weekend in Flint
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns...
Family holds vigil for Flint teenager who was shot and killed, begging young people to put guns down

Latest News

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Bay City man pronounced dead after crash into utility pole, farm field
A 29-year-old Midland man who lost everything in last year's floods won $2 million with this...
Midland flood victim wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
The Flint Police Department
Flint police: Driver of stolen pickup truck killed in rollover crash
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
U.P. is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet