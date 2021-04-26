Michigan State Police beefing up patrols in Mid-Michigan work zones

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As road construction heats up around Michigan, so are police patrols in work zones.

Michigan State Police are increasing patrols in various Mid-Michigan road construction work zones this week as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week. They will be on the lookout for speeders and distracted drivers, who pose a hazard to road crews.

Five road workers died in crashes across Michigan last year. Police agencies statewide reported 3,900 crashes in work zones last year, which resulted in 14 deaths.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint and Tri-City posts plan to become more visible with special patrols in work zones this week. They hope additional enforcement will send a message for drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Michigan laws allow police to double fines and points for work zone driving violations. Drivers can expect to receive three points on their license for speeding less than 10 mph over a posted work zone speed limit and five points for speeding 15 mph or more in a work zone.

Drivers who accumulate 12 points on their license in two years are required to undergo an assessment by the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, which could result in them losing their permission to drive.

Fines for speeding in a work zone vary by the municipality in which the violation takes place. Anyone who injures or kills someone in a road construction zone faces up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

