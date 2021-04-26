Advertisement

Michigan State Police clock several drivers speeding in I-75 work zone

Troopers are increasing patrols for National Work Zone Awareness Week
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers will see increased police patrols this week as Michigan State Police are partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Troopers spent part of Monday patrolling the construction zone along I-75 at the M-46 interchange in Saginaw County on Monday, where crews are widening the freeway to four lanes in each direction and rebuilding the ramps.

“A vehicle or a semi comes by at speed in a work zone, or maybe they’re even going faster. It just moves the air around you. It can move you as well,” said Ryan O’Donnell of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The orange barrels, cones and obvious construction at I-75 and M-46 should be enough of a warning for drivers to slow down to the posted work zone speed limits. But several drivers proceeded through the area well above the posted speed limit.

Michigan State Police Trooper Anthony Marcelin clocked multiple drivers going nearly 15 mph over the speed limit. McDonnell said careless driving like that lead to the deaths of five construction workers in work zones in 2020.

MDOT and police are partnering this week during National Work Zone Awareness Week to stop drivers form speeding through work zones and putting the lives of hard working people at risk.

“We have a lot of people out there working with families and we want to make sure they get home safe,” O’Donnell said.

Michigan State Police say drivers can expect to see more patrols in the I-75 construction zone and around other freeway projects around the state for the rest of this week.

