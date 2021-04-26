Advertisement

Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday

Everyone age 2 and older needs a face covering in child care facilities and camps until May 24
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate officially took effect Monday.

From April 26 to May 24, everyone age 2 and older will need to wear a face covering in child care facilities and at camps. The expanded order is based on recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce COVID-19 spread among young children.

Face coverings also are required inside businesses and at gatherings involving people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Exceptions to the order continue for people who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, anyone exercising outdoors while maintaining 6 feet of physical distance and toddlers who refuse to wear one.

Michigan’s gathering limits also will continue until May 24 at the current limits of 15 people from three households in residences. Non-residential gatherings are limited to no more than 25 people.

Outdoor gatherings can include up to 50 people in residential settings and up to 300 people in non-residential facilities. Indoor entertainment facilities are limited to 300 people while outdoor venues are limited to 1,000 people.

Athletic stadiums that develop and post infection control plans, such as Comerica Park in Detroit, can continue allowing fans up to 20% capacity.

Water parks, dance clubs and indoor children’s play areas are the only businesses that must remain closed entirely.

