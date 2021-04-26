Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics improve over the past week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests all dropped significantly after reaching a peak last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,698 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 6,524 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 825,844.

Nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 4,566 per day, which is about 2,000 fewer more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 626,254 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 23,160 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 121 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 35 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,324. Saturday’s death total was the highest covering a single day since Jan. 23.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 30,000 tests completed over the weekend with 36,000 tests completed Saturday and 32,200 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests continued falling to the lowest level in a month on Sunday at 10.24%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly after setting a record one week ago. As of Monday, 3,637 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 721 from a week ago. Of those, 3,470 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both remained steady over the past week. Michigan hospitals were treating 872 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 531 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since April 19, there are 43 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 8.565 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 4.413 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.627 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.58 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.907 million people statewide. A total of 35.1% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 48.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 31,402 cases and 783 deaths, which is an increase of 579 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 19,319 cases and 552 deaths, which is an increase of 282 cases and six deaths.

Arenac, 938 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Bay, 9,730 cases and 308 deaths, which is an increase of 240 cases and six deaths.

Clare, 1,864 cases, 71 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 1,789 cases, 43 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases and three deaths.

Gratiot, 2,916 cases and 106 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Huron, 2,911 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,640 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Isabella, 4,899 cases, 82 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 101 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 7,198 cases and 161 deaths, which is an increase of 200 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 6,169 cases, 74 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 117 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,269 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Oscoda, 487 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Roscommon, 1,518 cases, 44 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 3,541 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 73 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,257 cases, 93 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 120 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 4,595 cases and 147 deaths, which is an increase of 91 cases and two deaths.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.