Midland flood victim wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery instant game

A 29-year-old Midland man who lost everything in last year's floods won $2 million with this...
A 29-year-old Midland man who lost everything in last year's floods won $2 million with this Michigan Lottery instant game ticket.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County man who lost everything in record-breaking floods nearly a year ago won a huge prize that will help his family recover.

The lucky winner, who chose not to be identified, claimed a $2 million prize from the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s instant game. He bought the winning ticket at Anna’s Market at 1618 Jefferson Ave. in Midland.

The 29-year-old winner was one of about 10,000 people evacuated on May 19, 2020, when the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, sending a torrent of floodwaters down the Tittabawassee River.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” said the player. “I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7′s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket.”

The man first noticed that he matched a lucky number, so he was happy to get at least the $20 back that he spent on the ticket. A closer look showed he actually won the $2 million top prize from the game.

“When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking,” he said. “A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the Lottery.”

He claimed the prize as a $1.3 million lump sum. He plans to pay off bills and save the remainder.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” the player said. 

Players have won more than $92 million playing the $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s game since it launched in December 2019. More than $105 million worth of prizes remain, including four more $2 million top prizes and 20 prizes worth $10,000.

