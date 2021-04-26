Missing: 20-year-old from Linden last seen in Oakland County last week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old last seen in Oakland County last week.

Noah Kerridge was last seen in the Waterford area on Monday. Investigators believe he may be in northern Oakland County or the Linden area.

Anyone with information on Kerridge’s whereabouts should call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351.

