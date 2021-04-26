Advertisement

Missing: 20-year-old from Linden last seen in Oakland County last week

Noah Kerridge
Noah Kerridge(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police are asking for help locating a 20-year-old last seen in Oakland County last week.

Noah Kerridge was last seen in the Waterford area on Monday. Investigators believe he may be in northern Oakland County or the Linden area.

Anyone with information on Kerridge’s whereabouts should call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351.

