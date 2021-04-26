Advertisement

Snow moves out this afternoon, 80s Tuesday

40s to 80s!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As a low pressure system moves toward the Great Lakes it will bring a warm front into the area. This gives us some cloud cover and spotty flurries/mix to rain today but warms us up quite a bit tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be near 40 closer to Lake Huron and into the low to mid 50s further inland. We’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and then rain showers into the afternoon. Winds today will be out of the SE at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tonight into tomorrow winds stay up at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, shifting to the S and then SW.

Tonight’s temps will briefly dip in the late night to the low and mid 40s, possible a few upper 30s north and inland, then rise into tomorrow morning. By the Tuesday morning commute many will be around 50! We’ll then warm to around 80 southward and near the bay, to the 70s further north in the afternoon! We’ll stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with the slight chance of a stray shower.

Rain looks to then be more widespread later Tuesday into Wednesday.

