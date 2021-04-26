Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man is in custody and police are looking for two others in connection with the disappearance of a Flint man last seen nearly a year ago.

Craig “CJ” Myott was last seen in May 2020 and the Flint Police Department began investigating his disappearance last June. Myott was last seen in the 2000 block of Crocker Avenue in Flint, which is near the area of Brennan Park off Lippincott Boulevard.

Investigators announced charges against three people on Monday related to the case.

Police say 31-year-old Cody Rolland was arraigned in court on charges of first-degree murder, gang membership, witness tampering, evidence tampering and six firearms charges. He faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of the murder charge.

Police were still looking for 33-year-old Devin Sayles and 22-year-old Selena Johnson on Monday. Sayles is named in a warrant charging him with the same offenses as Rolland while Johnson is charged with gang membership, witness tampering, evidence tampering and lying to police.

Anyone with information about where police can find Sayles or Johnson should call Flint police at 810-237-6807 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward of up to $2,500 may be available for information leading to their arrests.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.