KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet.

Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Executive Director Tom Nemacheck said summer travel reservations and planning to the U.P. is one of the highest it’s been in years.

“It’s more about inquiries now than it is about filling up, and when we see a huge increase in inquiries, we know what that means for the coming summer,” he said.

Inquiries which began as early as late December.

“The amount of web traffic that we’re seeing for vacation planning is extremely high,” Nemacheck said.

Sault St. Marie, Mackinac Island, Porcupine Mountains, Keweenaw, and the Copper Harbor are some of the most searched places Nemacheck said, but a lot of the planning has to do with attractions like Pictured Rocks, waterfalls, shorelines and beaches, and activities.

“We start to see a lot of people start to research hiking, biking – both road biking and mountain biking, we see kayaking, canoeing. A lot of the traditional outdoor things that they do in the U.P,” he said.

And for lodging, nothing is filled up just yet, but if you’re planning on camping, campgrounds across the U.P. are filling up quickly.

Lake Linden Campground said reservations began as early as February, and the campsite is opening for the season next week to accommodate the high volume of reservations.

Which means making reservations shouldn’t be a last-minute task.

“If you have specific type lodging you’d like to stay in, all we would say is as soon as you have your dates locked down start looking at the lodging and make a reservation.”

Nemacheck said planning for the fall has also already begun.

