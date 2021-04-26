UPDATE: Ground search continues for missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE MONDAY MORNING: On this snowy, sloppy Monday, the search expanded today for missing 17-year-old Cam Besonen in Ontonagon County’s Haight Township, near Paulding.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bill Witt says hundreds and hundreds of acres has been searched and the search radius expanded Monday.

Ground teams are out in the woods Monday. If you want to volunteer, report to the Haight Township Hall (Maple Grove) and sign in.

Additional Michigan State Police resources are expected to help in the search Tuesday if needed.

Besonen was wearing a blue long sleeve and light blue jeans. The police said his attire is not sustainable for colder weather. Besonen is also autistic and non-verbal.

Police ask if you notice anything or anyone in your area, to please call 911.

No news about our Cam. Today is a hard day, we can use all the help we can get but I’m not going to be taking any calls, just for my sanity. Pray for this family! 💕 Posted by Jill Keeley-Besonen on Monday, April 26, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY - WEEKEND: The search continues for a missing teenager with special needs. Cam Besonen, 17, is missing in the Paulding area of southern Ontonagon County.

Volunteers will meet Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. eastern time at Haight Township Hall (Maple Grove). The weather is expected to be cold with a mixture of snow and rain, so police ask everyone to dress warm.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, about 500 volunteers joined the search party Sunday.

Besonen was last seen Friday, around 5:45 p.m. in Haight Township at his home. Law enforcement officials started searching Friday night. They broke it off early Saturday morning, but were back searching the Paulding area around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Besonen was wearing a blue long sleeve and light blue jeans. The police said his attire is not sustainable for colder weather.

There are numerous agencies involved in the search, including a K-9 unit. Superior Search and Rescue are also using drone footage to search for the missing teen.

Cam Besonen is autistic and non-verbal. The mother, Jill Keeley-Besonen, is asking for your prayers. She says Cam has no sense of direction or how to yell for help. She says a helicopter could be coming to help with the search around noon.

Police ask if you notice anything or anyone in your area, to please call 911. Inform the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office if you would like to join the search.

