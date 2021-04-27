Advertisement

7 of 9 Flint City Council members face re-election challenges this year

FLINT CITY HALL REOPENS
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All but two members of the Flint City Council are facing election challenges this year.

Only incumbents Eric Mays from Ward 1 and Eva Worthing from Ward 9 are running unopposed. Councilman Santino Guerra in Ward 3 announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election and Councilman Herbert Winfrey from Ward 6 is not on the ballot.

Here is the slate of certified candidates running for positions on the Flint City Council this year:

Ward 1: incumbent Eric Mays.

Ward 2: incumbent Maurice Davis, Ladell Lewis, Arthur Woodson and Audrey F. Young.

Ward 3: A.C. Dumas, Quincy Murphy and Kerry Nelson.

Ward 4: Michael Doan, incumbent Kate Fields and Judy Priestley.

Ward 5: Joseph Schipanni and incumbent Jerri Winfrey-Carter.

Ward 6: Deltonya F. Burns, Chris DelMorone, Terae M. King Jr. and Claudia E. Perkins-Milton.

Ward 7: incumbent Monica Galloway, Allie L. Herkenroder and Shannon A. Searcy.

Ward 8: incumbent Louis A. Griggs, William C. Harris, Dennis A. Pfeiffer and Thomas W. Ross.

Ward 9: incumbent Eva Worthing.

The primary election to narrow the race in each ward to two candidates will take place on Aug. 3. Mays and Worthing will not appear on the primary ballot because they are running unopposed.

Mays, Worthing and the two vote-getters in each ward from the primary will be running for four-year terms on the council Nov. 2.

