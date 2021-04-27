Bay City store wins dispute over rent early in pandemic

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -

Local businesses across the country are facing one of the toughest years of their lives and some are even taking matters to court.

Last week a Federal Judge ruled in favor of Mattress Firm specifically the location in Bay City after the store refused to pay rent for two months last year when the business was shut down due to the Governors Pandemic Orders.

Jarrod Trombley an Attorney with Norcross and Judd Law Firm says they have been tracking COVID-19 lawsuits throughout the pandemic focusing on landlord and tenant relationships.

“When we saw the Bay City Realty versus mattress firm opinion. We knew that was going to be a lot of excitement and interest in the opinion.”

Trombley says there have been a number of different businesses who have tried to make this same argument.

“It will be a case by case basis, it’s really hard to make a prediction about how any one of these would end up resolving. Really, it’s going to depend again on the language of the lease the facts of that particular business, how the pandemic affected that business how the shutdowns affected that business, and we’re going beyond Michigan, the law of the jurisdiction as well,” he said.

More businesses will try to make this argument future and use the Mattress Firm’s case as support for their argument Trombley.

Attorney Richard Hetherington, who serves the Flint area says they represent a lot of landlords and he says they are just frustrated.

“There’s so many things going on, and so many restrictions on evictions and it’s making it real difficult for some of these landlords, the banks are forgiving the loans that they have on the buildings. So they’re still required to make those payments, but they don’t have any payments coming in from their tenants so it’s a, it’s a catch 22 for the landlords,” said Hetherington.

Hetherington suggests if both parties are having troubles fulfilling obligations under contract see if you can work something out, if not then you’ll end up in court.

