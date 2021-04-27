Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
Noah Kerridge
Missing: 20-year-old from Linden last seen in Oakland County last week

Latest News

Rental cars are scarce. Hawaii U-Haul executives say it's the busiest they've been in years.
Visitors to Hawaii are driving U-Hauls instead of rental cars
Flint Water Plant
State preparing to borrow and transfer $600 million for Flint water fund
FILE - In this Sunday, April 25, 2021 photograph, the blue oval logo of the Ford Motor Company...
Ford to develop, produce its own electric vehicle batteries
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
Forest Service making progress on containing massive Iosco County wildfire