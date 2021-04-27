Advertisement

Congressman Kildee outlines Restaurant Revitalization Fund in Flint

Bars and restaurants can receive funds that equal their pandemic revenue loss up to $10 million
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The American Rescue Plan has designated funds to help restaurants and bars keep their doors open.

Congressman Dan Kildee received a tour of the progress made to build a brick and mortar shop for Poke Bowl in Flint on Tuesday. He spoke about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic related revenue loss up to $10 million.

“What we want to do is to make sure that those businesses that were in business as this pandemic began are able to stay afloat and then engage in the competition of the marketplace once we get through this,” Kildee said. “This Restaurant Revitalization Fund is going to be the key to doing that.”

The Poke Bowl has been selling its products at The Local Grocer. These federal funds from the American Rescue Plan have helped the business stay afloat while they build a physical location, which should open to the public in July.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family

Latest News

The Poke Bowl
Kildee outlines progress with federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Alitta Arthur
Flint City Council passes resolution to ban discrimination based on hair
A newborn baby.
Michigan’s infant mortality rate falls to all-time record low
Downtown Fenton
Gift card program provides big boost for Fenton businesses