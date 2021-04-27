Congressman Kildee outlines Restaurant Revitalization Fund in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The American Rescue Plan has designated funds to help restaurants and bars keep their doors open.

Congressman Dan Kildee received a tour of the progress made to build a brick and mortar shop for Poke Bowl in Flint on Tuesday. He spoke about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic related revenue loss up to $10 million.

“What we want to do is to make sure that those businesses that were in business as this pandemic began are able to stay afloat and then engage in the competition of the marketplace once we get through this,” Kildee said. “This Restaurant Revitalization Fund is going to be the key to doing that.”

The Poke Bowl has been selling its products at The Local Grocer. These federal funds from the American Rescue Plan have helped the business stay afloat while they build a physical location, which should open to the public in July.

